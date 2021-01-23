Maryland couple open their home to asylum-seekers

BALTIMORE (AP) — That night in April 2019, the two families gathered around the Seder table. Roslyn and David Zinner had set out eggs, horseradish and matzo for the Jewish holiday, symbolizing new life, tears and traveling in haste. With them were a mother and son from Honduras who barely understood English, much less the religious tradition. But the pair followed along as the Haggada, the story of Passover, was read aloud.
By candlelight, and through a Spanish interpreter, the Honduran mother recounted how she had managed to make it to Maryland. She and her 5-year-old son had fled gang and domestic violence, traveling by truck and bus across four countries. It reminded the Zinners of a precarious moment in their own family history, when David Zinner’s relatives were able to escape the Holocaust and settle in the United States.