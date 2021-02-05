Maryland Senate OKs about $1.5B in virus relief, stimulus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate approved about $1.5 billion in pandemic relief on Friday, including direct stimulus payments to low and moderate income residents.
The measure, first proposed by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, includes benefits of up to $750 for families and $450 for individuals. The payments would reach about 400,000 Maryland residents. The measure repeals all state and local income taxes on unemployment benefits. It also includes sales tax credits of up to $3,000 a month for four months for small businesses.