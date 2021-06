HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University's Board of Governors has approved a timeline for naming a new president.

The goal is to have a new president named by October, the university said in a news release Thursday.

Jerome Gilbert, who became Marshall's president in 2016, announced in April that he is stepping down next year.

“It is the board’s intent to conduct the most inclusive and transparent presidential search that has ever been done at Marshall University,” board chairman Patrick Farrell said.

Marshall has set up a presidential search website to keep the university community informed.