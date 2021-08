WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — One of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was a Marine who grew up in the St. Louis area.

KMOX Radio reports that 20-year-old Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri, was among those killed Thursday. His father, Mark Schmitz, said Marines came to his home at 2:40 a.m. Friday to confirm his son's death.