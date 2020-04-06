March property transfers

7 Queens Lane - David Dirvin to Joel K & Brittany Elizabeth Pecoy for $1,250,000. Appraised value of $1,177,500. Assessed value of $824,250.

68 Buttonwood Lane - Crista Mathew to Natalie & Jared Gould for $2,185,000. Appraised value of $2,619,500. Assessed value of $1,833,650.

16 Wistar Court - Pat Birmingham to Linda Drozdowicz for $385,000. Appraised value of $470,500. Assessed value of $329,350.

69 Salem Straits - Donald Wilson to Hilarie & Vincent Arguimbau for $2,250,000. Appraised value of $2,368,200. Assessed value of $1,657,740.

20 Driftway Lane - Lorraine Slavin to Peter Knag & Marisa Fahnestock for $4,000,000. Appraised value of $4,790,900. Assessed value of $3,353,630.

219 West Avenue - Frank Gallagher to Foti Investments LLC for $435,000. Appraised value of $568,200. Assessed value of $397,740.

12 Hillside Avenue - Michael Marty to Julienne & Andrew O Redmond for $1,375,000. Appraised value of $1,106,100. Assessed value of $774,270.

4 Edmond Street - Andrew John Corcoran to Alexandria & Brendan Keane for $680,000. Appraised value of $606,500. Assessed value of $424,550.

15 Charles Street - Michael Cortese & Ryan Maheu to Pauls & Connor Bergen Grant for $749,000. Appraised value of $673,800. Assessed value of $471,660.

10 Joseph Street - JDKD LLC to Angela Hom & Marcelp Saravia for $1,250,000. Appraised value of $873,300. Assessed value of $611,310.

244 Hollow Tree Ridge Road - Brian Hertzog & Jenny Hsu to Ashley-Henry LLC for $1,750,000. Appraised value of $2,048,500. Assessed value of $1,433,950.

5 Beach Drive - George Gorman to John Thomas Ryan & Molly McGrew for $1,380,000. Appraised value of $1,588,300. Assessed value of $1,111,810.

2 Sylvan Road - Christopher Ezbiansky to Andrew & Sara Killian for $1,450,000. Appraised value of $1,339,300. Assessed value of $937,510.

25 Overbrook Lane - Daniel & Kristen Blouin to Adam Champy for $1,550,000. Appraised value of $1,071,200. Assessed value of $749,840.

5 Coach Lamp Lane - Daniel Crowley & Catherine Youle to David & Marissa Herbers for $1,425,000. Appraised value of $1,222,700. Assessed value of $855,890.

10 Searles Road - Lucy Antrim to Omar Shalaby & Martha Byrd for $2,950,000. Appraised value of $2,832,900. Assessed value of $1,983,030.

9 Revere Road - Paul Stamoulis toRodrigo Ortigao & Susan Cornicello for $1,800,000. Appraised value of $1,725,300. Assessed value of $1,207,710.

155 West Avenue - Brian Feeney to Mark & Megan Star Watros for $1,185,000. Appraised value of $1,357,900. Assessed value of $950,530.

1897 Boston Post Road - Fairfield County Savings Bank to 1897 Boston Post Road LLC for $1,250,000. Appraised value of $1,130,500. Assessed value of $791,350.

9 Devonshire Drive - Abigail Bullock Calabrese & Michael Jame to Douglas J & Meghan M Warzoha for $785,000. Appraised value of $743,500. Assessed value of $520,450.

1 Colony Road - William & Jessica Burt to Scott Cardone & Elizabeth Gaines-Cardone for $1,675,000. Appraised value of $1,541,400. Assessed value of $1,078,980.

13 Glenvale Avenue - Emmett Fitzgerald to Dean & Melanie Gillespie for $825,000. Appraised value of $909,000. Assessed value of $636,300.

23 Red Coat Pass - Scott Moore to John & Kathryn Hardy for $2,525,000. Appraised value of $2,930,400. Assessed value of $2,051,280.

47 Hilton Street - Gerald Pacelli to Robert Mailhot for $650,000. Appraised value of $750,600. Assessed value of $525,420.

32 Greenwood Avenue - Jonathan & Erin Ramirez to Paul Joss for $671,000. Appraised value of $414,700. Assessed value of $290,290.

43 Huckleberry Lane - Stephen Pelletier to Scott Cameron & Jane Boone Pelley for $1,800,000. Appraised value of $2,034,400. Assessed value of $1,424,080.

7 Fitch Avenue - Jennifer Troy to Tyler & Belkys Schinto for $850,000. Appraised value of $739,200. Assessed value of $517,440.

35 Phillips Lane - Elizabeth Gaines Cardone to Nathan & Lauren White for $995,000. Appraised value of $938,900. Assessed value of $657,230.