March 15 is National Safe Place week

Darien Depot logo. March 15 is National Safe Place week. The Depot Youth Center in Darien is a Safe Place. Darien Depot logo. March 15 is National Safe Place week. The Depot Youth Center in Darien is a Safe Place. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close March 15 is National Safe Place week 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

March 15 is National Safe Place week. The Depot Youth Center in Darien is a Safe Place.

A Safe Place is a national outreach and prevention program. Businesses and organizations display the Safe Place sign, which means any young person can go inside, ask for help, and immediately connect to safety and supportive resources.

The Depot is a Safe Place and is proud to be a helpful resource to kids in its community. #nspweek2020 #safeplace #textforhelp #kidsincrisis www.dariendepot.com