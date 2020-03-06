https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/March-15-is-National-Safe-Place-week-15110844.php
March 15 is National Safe Place week
Photo: Contributed Photo
March 15 is National Safe Place week. The Depot Youth Center in Darien is a Safe Place.
A Safe Place is a national outreach and prevention program. Businesses and organizations display the Safe Place sign, which means any young person can go inside, ask for help, and immediately connect to safety and supportive resources.
The Depot is a Safe Place and is proud to be a helpful resource to kids in its community. #nspweek2020 #safeplace #textforhelp #kidsincrisis www.dariendepot.com
View Comments