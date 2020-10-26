Many in Nebraska, Iowa see significant snowfall over weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Many residents in Nebraska and Iowa were breaking out shovels and snow blowers Monday following a significant snowfall — including some record snow — over the weekend.

Norfolk in northeastern Nebraska set a record for snowfall Sunday with 4 inches (10.16 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service. That topped the previous Oct. 25 record of 2.7 inches (6.9 centimeters) set in 1997. In Sioux City, about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow fell, breaking the previous record for the day of 0.7 inches (1.8 centimeters) more than a century ago in 1918.

Higher totals were seen in other communities Sunday, including 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) recorded in Valentine, Bassett and Anselmo in northern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. In northern Iowa, the town of Ocheyendan saw more than 6 inches (15.24 centimeters), and the communities of Swea City, Esterville and Ringsted saw about 5 inches (12.7 centimeters).

In western Nebraska Panhandle, parts of Interstate 80 were closed Sunday night between Big Springs and Wyoming because of heavy snow.