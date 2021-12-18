Many ignored their fitness during COVID. So this CT teen made an award-winning app to encourage healthy habits.
1 of9
DHS junior Victoria Caruso poses with her computer science teacher Lorraine Westervelt at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Caruso won the Congressional App Challenge for Connecticut District 4 by creating Blossom, a wellness app that allows users to track their progress towards building healthy habits such as exercise, sleeping more, and drinking more water.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of9
DHS junior Victoria Caruso shows the coding of her new app Blossom at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Caruso won the Congressional App Challenge for Connecticut District 4 by creating Blossom, a wellness app that allows users to track their progress towards building healthy habits such as exercise, sleeping more, and drinking more water.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9
DHS junior Victoria Caruso shows the coding of her new app Blossom at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Caruso won the Congressional App Challenge for Connecticut District 4 by creating Blossom, a wellness app that allows users to track their progress towards building healthy habits such as exercise, sleeping more, and drinking more water.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of9
DHS junior Victoria Caruso poses with her computer science teacher Lorraine Westervelt at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Caruso won the Congressional App Challenge for Connecticut District 4 by creating Blossom, a wellness app that allows users to track their progress towards building healthy habits such as exercise, sleeping more, and drinking more water.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9
DHS junior Victoria Caruso shows the coding of her new app Blossom at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Caruso won the Congressional App Challenge for Connecticut District 4 by creating Blossom, a wellness app that allows users to track their progress towards building healthy habits such as exercise, sleeping more, and drinking more water.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of9
DHS computer science teacher Lorraine Westervelt chats at Darien High School in Darien, Conn. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Westervelt's student Victoria Caruso won the Congressional App Challenge for Connecticut District 4 by creating Blossom, a wellness app that allows users to track their progress towards building healthy habits such as exercise, sleeping more, and drinking more water.
Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
9 of9
DARIEN — Eat more vegetables, or get more sleep, and an award-winning app created by a Darien High School student will take your progress and turn it into a garden full of flowers.
With her app Blossom, junior Victoria Caruso set out to find a way to monitor users’ progress on six different health and wellness goals: water intake, mood, sleep, food, exercise and a user’s choice goal.