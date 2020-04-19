Mankato robbery suspect dead after shootout with police

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A robbery suspect is dead after he tried to escape in a raft on the Minnesota River and was killed in a shootout with police near Mankato, authorities said.

A clerk at a gas station told the Mankato Free Press that a man carrying a bag that appeared to contain a gun took beverages and dried meat and walked out Saturday. The clerk said his co-worker, who witnessed the robbery but was not threatened by the man, called police.

The man then crossed U.S. Highway 169 on foot and headed toward the Minnesota River, where police found the suspect in a raft. According to the City of Mankato, the suspect fired several times at officers and police returned fire. The suspect died in the shooting, and his body was recovered from the river, KEYC-TV reported.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.