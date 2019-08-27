Manchester mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A batch of mosquitoes in Manchester has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the batch of mosquitoes was collected Aug. 21. The department is working with the city's health department to notify residents of Manchester and those in surrounding towns.

West Nile Virus was first identified in New Hampshire in 2000 and can be transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said the risk of infection will increase from now until there is a statewide mosquito-killing frost.