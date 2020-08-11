Manchester: Remote learning for most students, to start

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The school board in New Hampshire’s largest city has approved remote learning for students entering grades two through 12 for the first quarter of the year.

Manchester’s Board of School Committee voted Monday that students in pre-kindergarten through the first grade will be returning to school for two days a week, at the superintendent’s recommendation.

Online learning for students in grades two through 12 will be held during regular school hours. Teachers will use video conferencing technology for classes.

The superintendent and health officials will evaluate the situation in October and decide whether to move to a hybrid model. Parents will be given a choice to stay fully remote or switch to hybrid.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 6,840 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 13 from the previous day. The number of deaths stayed at 419. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 33 new cases per day on July 26 to 31 new cases per day on Aug. 9.

