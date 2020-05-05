Man wielding a sword is fatally shot by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A sword-wielding man was fatally shot Tuesday after allegedly advancing toward Las Vegas police officers, authorities said.

The name and age of the man wasn’t immediately released.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say the man lunged at officers while police were trying to de-escalate a disturbance call at an apartment.

Arriving officers said there was a man on the second floor of the building waving a sword.

Police said the man began to approach the officers when he was shot and killed.

They said the shooting is under investigation.