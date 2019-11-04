Man who slept in dumpster is rescued from trash truck

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Police have rescued a man from a trash truck in Kalamazoo after he fell asleep in a dumpster.

The man screamed for help after the dumpster was emptied into the truck Monday. Fortunately the trash inside the truck hadn't been compressed when the driver heard pleas for help before dawn. The man could have been killed.

Capt. Matt Huber says Kalamazoo officers used ladders to get inside the truck. The man was removed from the confined space and then lowered to a medical crew by rope. His injuries were minor.

The operation lasted 90 minutes. It was the first operation for the Kalamazoo Tech Rescue Team, whose members are trained in ropes, trenches and confined spaces.