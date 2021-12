WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for shooting a sheriff's deputy who was trying to execute a search warrant, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to a news release, Ivory Joe Tisdale, 59, of Greensboro, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Winston-Salem. He pleaded guilty in June to drug and firearms charges.