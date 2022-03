BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A man sentenced to life in prison in the death of a police officer is seeking a new trial because prosecutors withheld evidence about an arresting officer's disciplinary record.

It's the second appeal to the state supreme court for John Williams, who authorities say killed a deputy and stole his police vehicle, triggering a massive manhunt in April 2018. Oral arguments are scheduled for next week.

The attorney general’s office contends the trooper’s disciplinary record did not rise to the level of requiring a new trial, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Williams’ attorney previously argued that arresting officers beat the defendant during his arrest and that Williams confessed to the killing out of fear he’d be beaten again.

The judge concluded that police did not beat a confession out of Williams and declined to grant a new trial based on the disciplinary issue.

Trooper Tyler Maloon was disciplined for failing to report another officer's misconduct — allegedly a state police lieutenant who punched Williams.

“The evidence that Trooper Maloon was disciplined for not reporting misconduct of another state trooper is both exculpatory and impeaching,” defense attorney Verne Paradie wrote.

The Supreme Judicial Court previously rejected an appeal in which Williams argued that a reenactment of the shooting should not have been seen by jurors during the trial.

Prosecutors say Williams was angry over his girlfriend’s arrest and wanted to avoid going to jail himself when he shot a Somerset County Sheriff’s deputy on April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock.

Cpl. Eugene Cole was the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.