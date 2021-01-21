Man who murdered Chicago cop gets life for bank robbery

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who was paroled after serving less than 20 years for the 1968 murder of a police officer has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2018 bank robbery, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Judge Gary Feinerman on Wednesday handed the sentence to David Walsh, 74, who fired five shots into the chest of Detective Young Clifton Hobson after the officer spotted Walsh with a gun while both were in a crowded Chicago bar. Hobson had asked Walsh if he had a right to carry a gun. Walsh was sentenced to 20-to-40 years in prison.