Man who fatally shot manager at workplace pleads guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn man accused of fatally shooting his former boss pleaded guilty to the killing Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison.

Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 25, was convicted of killing Carl Hellinger, 36, at Heritage Specialty Foods in 2019, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Hellinger was a manager at the food processing facility, and Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from his job there.

Clackamas County prosecutor Chris Owen said Santiago-Santiago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He received a life sentence with a 25-year minimum.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Santiago-Santiago entered the building on the morning of Nov. 15, walked down a hallway and entered an office where Hellinger was working. He fired a handgun at Hellinger eight times, Owen said. Hellinger died at the scene.

“It was completely senseless,” Owen said.

According to court records, Santiago-Santiago then drove away. Police chased him into a dead-end street in Woodburn where he barricaded himself in his car. He was arrested after a 40-minute standoff with police.

Santiago-Santiago’s attorney, Linda Beloof, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Owen said Santiago-Santiago was fired several weeks before the shooting because he repeatedly showed up to work intoxicated. He said Santiago-Santiago’s blood alcohol content at the time of the shooting was 0.22.