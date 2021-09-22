Man who claimed to have bomb at Capitol competent for trial MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 4:49 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021, file photo a person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol last month, prompting evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police, is competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 22. Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - This undated file image provided by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia shows a government image of Floyd Ray Roseberry. The man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol last month, prompting evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police, is competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 22. Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction. (United States District Court for the District of Columbia via AP) AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol last month, prompting evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police, is competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.
MICHAEL BALSAMO