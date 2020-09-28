Man wanted in fatal shooting at Indiana mall surrenders

Police respond to University Park Mall following a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind. A shooting at the northern Indiana mall left one person dead and sent shoppers running for safety, authorities said. St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann said Saturday evening that one person was killed in the shooting about 3 p.m. at the mall. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP) less Police respond to University Park Mall following a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Mishawaka, Ind. A shooting at the northern Indiana mall left one person dead and sent shoppers running for safety, ... more Photo: Robert Franklin, AP Photo: Robert Franklin, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Man wanted in fatal shooting at Indiana mall surrenders 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A man wanted in a deadly shooting inside a northern Indiana shopping mall that police said followed an argument has surrendered to authorities.

Dazhon A. Howard, 21, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Sunday night, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office announced.

Police had been searching for the South Bend man since Sept. 17, when he was charged with murder and with a firearm sentencing enhancement in the Sept. 12 shooting outside a jewelry store at University Park Mall in Mishawaka, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Howard is accused of fatally shooting Delaney Crosby, 23, of South Bend. The shooting sent shoppers fleeing for safety at the mall just east of South Bend.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Howard who could speak on his behalf.

In bringing the charges against Howard, authorities relied on witness statements, surveillance footage from mall stores and videos posted to social media. Police said in a probable cause affidavit that just prior to the shooting, Howard and his companions “had been in verbal altercation with the victim and his company."

Howard then allegedly drew a handgun from a backpack, ducked behind a friend and fired several shots at Delaney, who had not made “any threatening moves in the several seconds leading up to the shooting," the affidavit states.