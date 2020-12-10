Man wanted for attempted murder in Bismarck is arrested

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — One of two men wanted on an attempted murder charge in a Bismarck shooting has been arrested, according to police.

Eighteen-year-old Dayson Lawrence is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Lawrence and 18-year-old Chaseon Stagl, of Grand Forks, drove to a residence Dec. 2 after Stagl argued with a man on the phone, according to an affidavit.

Authorities said Stagl fired shots while at the residence. The man who was fired upon followed them as they drove off, and Lawrence allegedly fired shots when the man’s vehicle pulled next to them.

Police found spent shell casings and two bullets at the residence, according to an affidavit. One bullet was found in the street, and the other struck a window of the residence and was found inside, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Charges were filed and arrest warrants issued for the men Tuesday.