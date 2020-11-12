https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Man-suspected-of-fatally-shooting-woman-arrested-15721150.php
Man suspected of fatally shooting woman arrested in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Tucson five months ago has been arrested in Phoenix, authorities said.
Phoenix police said 33-year-old Christopher Guzman was booked into the Maricopa County jail Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree and second-degree murder.
Guzman is awaiting extradition to Tucson. It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Guzman has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.
Authorities said Guzman is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sabrina Arvizu on June 1.
Arvizu died at the scene.
The motive for the shooting is unclear and authorities haven’t said if Guzman and Arvizu were in a relationship of some kind.
