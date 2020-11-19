Man sues S.C. city over ex-officer charged in sexual assault

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (AP) — A man who says a former South Carolina police officer told him to “strip or be tased” before sexually assaulting him is suing the city of Travelers Rest.

The Greenville News reports the lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses the city and police department of negligence in letting him take a stun gun home without adequate training and failure to supervise the officer. Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford said the lawsuit had not been served to the city by Tuesday afternoon.

The former officer, Shawn Jenkins, was fired from the police department last year after a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigation that led to him being charged with second-degree sexual misconduct.

The plaintiff, who filed the suit anonymously, told investigators Jenkins pointed a department-issued stun gun at him while he was visiting Jenkins’ residence on Aug. 5, 2019, and told him to “strip or be tased,” the arrest warrant states.

The boy tried to run away, but he was locked inside a room at Jenkins’ home in Travelers Rest, according to the lawsuit.

“Jenkins continued to use the threat of the taser before finally engaging in sex acts with the plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.

The sexual misconduct charge against Jenkins is still pending, court records show.