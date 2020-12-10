Man sentenced to 15 years for assaulting immigration officer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mexican native without proper documentation was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for assaulting and injuring an immigration officer in 2018, federal authorities in Mississippi said.

Vicente Lopez-Sanchez, 41, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release for assaulting and inflicting serious bodily injury upon a federal law enforcement officer, said a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson.

Lopez-Sanchez was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 20 in Brandon on Aug. 2, 2018.

Authorities said he didn’t have a driver’s license and could only name one of the four passengers in his vehicle. The officer suspected Lopez-Sanchez was smuggling immigrants into the country.

The Brandon police officer and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer attempted to arrest Lopez-Sanchez, but he resisted and later broke a bone in the immigration officer's foot.

Lopez-Sanchez was convicted last year.