MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man sentenced to at least 40 years in prison in New Hampshire after he was convicted in 1991 of killing his pregnant girlfriend and burying her in his basement has asked for an early chance at parole.

Shayne Pitts was 18 when he shot and killed 19-year-old Melody Desrosia-Waters, of Hopkinton. He was sentenced to 40 years to life for second-degree murder. Pitts said he had been on LSD and did not realize what he was doing.