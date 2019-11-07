Man rescued from frigid rapids above Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Rescuers have pulled a man from rushing, frigid water less than 100 yards from the brink of Niagara Falls.

Authorities don't know how or when the unidentified man entered the rapids. Witnesses on shore called 911 with reports of a man clinging to a log shortly before noon Thursday. He was pulled out at 2 p.m. and taken to a hospital.

Tethered rescuers waded into the river and reached the man with a flotation collar, but he slipped out of the device and began floating away. New York Park Police Major Clyde Doty grabbed the man, keeping his head above water until they were both brought in.

Doty told reporters that the man was babbling and his body was stiff from cold. His condition is unknown.