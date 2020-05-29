Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in mom's death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges that he fatally stabbed his mother in 2018.

Frances Nash, 51, of Chichester, was found dead in a swamp. Her son, Phillip Nash, was arrested in Virginia.

Phillip Nash had been scheduled to go on trial on a charge of second-degree murder. He was sentenced Friday to five years in the secure psychiatric unit of the state prison, and would be re-evaluated after that.

Prosecutors said Nash had been suffering from mental health issues, and Nash's sister said the family tried to get them addressed, but no one would help, WMUR-TV reported.

“From this moment on, my impact will be to advocate to fix this broken system that led to my mother's death and my brother's incarceration," the sister, Michelle Crowley, said.