Man pleads guilty to girlfriend's death, gets life in prison

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.

WMUR-TV reports that Damien Seace, 36, told the court that he has to be able to “look at myself in the mirror" regarding the death of Jennifer Burpee.

Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance in Manchester last July. A woman had called 911 from an apartment saying “Damien" was pounding at her door. When police arrived, they found Burpee, 45, dead, and found Seace hiding in a bathroom.

Police said Burpee suffered blunt force trauma from a piece of furniture.