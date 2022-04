OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of being drunk when he crashed into an SUV, killing its driver, the night before Thanksgiving has pleaded guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Ulises Pantoja, 24, entered the plea Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court and faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date, the Omaha World-Herald reported.