Man pleads guilty to 2016 manslaughter of former NFL player

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man who killed former NFL player Joe McKnight during a 2016 Louisiana road-rage confrontation pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ronald Gasser, entered the new plea as part of an agreement ahead of a retrial that was scheduled for January. Judge Ellen Kovach of the 24th Judicial District Court in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson Parish handed Gasser the prison sentence Tuesday, according to reports from The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.