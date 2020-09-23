Man killed when suspect steals his car, hits him with it

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A man was killed when a suspect stealing his car hit him with it before driving away in Southern California, authorities said.

The man confronted the suspect outside his home in Anaheim shortly before dawn on Tuesday, police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Carringer said a witness watched as the suspect struck the man with the car and then drove off.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, the Orange County Register reported. Police later identified the victim as Jose DeJesus Berrelleza, 33, of Anaheim.

A few hours later, police pulled over the car about a mile away from where it was stolen, Carringer said. Multiple people in the vehicle were detained.

Investigators were working to determine which of those detained were involved in the theft of the car and killing of its owner, the newspaper said.