Man in custody after wife found injured, infant child dead

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Deputies in Virginia said a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead.

Dennis Chambers, 60, was discovered in New Kent County on Wednesday, about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) west of Gloucester County, The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Authorities did not say whether Chambers has been charged with a crime.

Deputies came to the home in Gloucester County Tuesday because a woman and infant hadn’t been heard from “in an unusual length of time," the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That's when they found the woman and girl inside.

The sheriff's office said the cause of the girl's death and the woman's injuries are still under investigation.

It was not immediately clear if Chambers had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.