Man in custody, 2 children safe after Hastings standoff

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — A 15-hour standoff in Hastings ended early Friday with one man in custody and two children safe.

Police Chief Bryan Schafer said officers were sent to a Hastings mobile home park around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to check on an altercation between a man and a tow truck driver. Officers attempted to separate a man and a woman to get more information. The woman left the home with two children, but the man grabbed two other children, took them back inside the home and barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team rescued a 13-year-old from the home around 10 p.m. Thursday. After efforts to get the suspect to release a 4-year-old failed, SWAT officers entered the residence around 2:30 a.m. Friday, rescued the child and arrested the 36-year-old suspect.

The case will be forwarded to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office for charges.

Several SWAT officers suffered heat exhaustion because of the hot weather. A dozen were treated at the scene and at least three were hospitalized.