NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades.

Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a judge set bail at $500,000 but allowed Carmon to go free without putting any money down.