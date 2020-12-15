Man gets no jail time for smuggling parrots into the U.S.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is going to spend two years on supervised release after he had previously pleaded guilty to charges that he smuggled six parrots into the United States by carrying them across the U.S.-Canadian border, prosecutors said.

A surveillance image shows Jafet Rodriguez, 40, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, retrieving the birds on Dec. 30, 2019, from a car parked by the Haskell Library in Stanstead, Quebec.