EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for firing an automatic rifle while attending a child’s birthday party in 2020, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Marco B. Orr, 32, of East St. Louis was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Orr was also ordered to serve a 3-year term of supervised release.