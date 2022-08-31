Man gets 35 years in hospital slaying, shootout with police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A nursing assistant who fatally shot a co-worker at a downtown Philadelphia hospital and subsequently wounded two officers in an early morning shootout near a school last fall has been sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in prison.
Stacey Hayes, 55, apologized Wednesday to the family and friends of 43-year-old Anrae James after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and other charges but didn’t explain the reason for the Oct. 4 attack at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.