Man fatally struck by garbage truck in Maine

MILFORD, Maine (AP) — Police say a waste management worker was fatally struck by a garbage truck in Maine.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Ryan Leeman, of Bangor, was hit and killed at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bangor Daily News reports Leeman worked at Casella Waste Systems.

No one else was hurt in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash is under investigation.