Man fatally shot in Eagan, two people in custody

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot Monday night in Eagan, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 9 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head outside a nearby hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police say they stopped a vehicle leaving the area and took a man and woman into custody.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.