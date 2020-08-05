Man drowns in Yakima River Canyon

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Toppenish man drowned in the Yakima River Canyon, officials said.

The Yakima Herald reports Brian George, 53, was last spotted standing on top of the “smiley face” rock in the canyon with two other people who jumped into the Yakima River on Monday night, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The rock is a landmark in the canyon.

George was reported missing and recovered by deputies in a swift-water patrol boat after someone spotted him in the river. Deputies performed CPR and transported George to medical personnel, but he did not recover.

“The Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to Mr. George’s family and friends,” the agency said in a news release.