Man dies after ejected during single-vehicle crash in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man died Thursday after he was ejected from a sport utility vehicle in a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on U.S. Interstate 380, Cedar Rapids police said.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicle lost control on the interstate, struck a pole and ended up in the ditch, police said in a news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family members.