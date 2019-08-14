Man dies after competing in California taco-eating contest

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say a man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at the Fresno Grizzlies game.

Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti says 41-year-old Dana Hutchings, of Fresno, died Tuesday night shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Botti says an autopsy on Hutchings will be done Thursday to determine a cause of death.

Fresno Grizzlies spokesman Derek Franks did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

KSNF reports Tuesday night's competition allowed amateurs to qualify for Saturday's World Taco Eating Championship to be held at Fresno's annual Taco Truck Throwdown.

During the 2018 Taco Eating Championship in Fresno, professional eater Geoff Esper downed 73 tacos in eight minutes.