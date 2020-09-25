Man dies after being brought to fire station with stab wound

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence are investigating the city's 12th homicide of the year.

A man suffering from a stab wound was brought to the Atwells Avenue fire station at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Maj. David Lapatin.

Firefighters helped the victim before he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died.

His name was not released.

The person who brought the victim to the fire station also stayed at the scene, but it was not clear how that person was involved. No arrests have been announced.

Police think the stabbing occurred not too far from the station.

There were 13 homicides in the city last year.