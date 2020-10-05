Man convicted of slaying parents for life insurance benefits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing his parents over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016 and disposing of their bodies.

Joel Guy Jr., 32, was found guilty Friday in Knox County of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse, news outlets reported.

Prosecutors alleged he fatally stabbed his parents, Joel Guy Sr., 61, and Lisa Guy, 55, and dismembered their bodies in a plot to cash in on $500,000 in life insurance benefits after learning they were planning to retire and no longer pay his bills.

Joel Guy Jr. had never held a job and had been taking college courses for a decade at Louisiana State University, The Knoxville News Sentinel said.

He was found to have taken money from his parents’ bank accounts for his rent and tuition after stabbing them dozens of times in their Hardin Valley home, according to authorities. He then attempted to dissolve their remains in chemicals.

A judge was set to decide next month whether Joel Guy Jr. would serve two life terms consecutively.