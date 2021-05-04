Man charged with setting fire at historic California mission May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 3:50 p.m.
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — A fire that gutted much of a historic Catholic church in Southern California last year was intentionally set, prosecutors said Tuesday.
The July 11 blaze engulfed the the rooftop and most of the interior of the San Gabriel Mission as it was undergoing renovations to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration. No one was hurt in the fire.