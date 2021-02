MACON, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a baby at a Georgia apartment complex.

Demetrius John Simmons, 28, was arrested and was being held without bond in the death of a 1-year-old child in the Macon apartment, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. Sunday night to report that the child was being taken by private vehicle to a hospital.