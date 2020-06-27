Man charged with murder after killing of two neighbors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 36-year-old man faces two counts of murder after admitting to killing his neighbors over an ongoing dispute.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Andrew Cote called 911 on Thursday to report he had just shot his neighbors.

Officers who responded found a man and woman who had been shot in their backyard. They were pronounced dead on scene.

Police determined Cote had an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, the woman, and that the two had been in an argument earlier that afternoon.

Police say Cote confronted his neighbors while they were in their backyard later that night and shot them both dead.

The victims have not been identified.

It’s unclear whether Cote has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.