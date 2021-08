BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been charged with manslaughter for a crash killed his 10-year-old son and injured his wife last summer.

Stephen Fiddie, 50, of Hermon, was on drugs when he crashed a minivan into a building in Bangor on Aug. 20, 2020, prosecutors said. His son, Micah, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His wife was seriously injured.