Man charged with killing 41-year-old in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A 27-year-old man as been charged with killing a 41-year-old man in New Bedford, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jonovan Gonzalez of New Bedford was arrested Wednesday evening and faces charges including murder and carrying an illegal firearm, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said.

He's expected to be arraigned Thursday and it was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Authorities say officers responding to reports of a shooting on Tuesday night arrived to find the victim. The man, Ausarmaat Rahotep of New Bedford, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and died at the hospital, officials said. .