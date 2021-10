BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend man is facing a hate crime charge for an alleged road-rage incident in which he is accused of threatening a Black man with a knife, smashing his car window, slashing his tire and using a racial slur.

Christopher King, 34, appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court Tuesday, The Bulletin reported. The state alleges the incident happened June 29, when King and alleged victim Isaiah Evans were driving vehicles in Deschutes County.