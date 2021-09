BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A 24-year-old North Kitsap man was charged with assault after biting off another man’s thumb during a fight that started as a group of friends were heading to a bar.

The victim, 27, wrote in a statement included in Kitsap County Superior Court charging documents that he and the suspect were not getting along in the lead-up to the fight the night of Sept. 2, the Kitsap Sun reported.